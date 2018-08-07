Tuesday Featured Artist: Seven Sense Festival Artists will be featured all day long!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today, listen for Federal Empire who open for Lindsey Stirling tonight at Iroquois Amphitheater.

Noon-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Americana King Jim Lauderdale just released two record that bookend his career. A new studio album called Time Flies, and a lost collection of songs Jim recorded with mandolin wizard Roland White way back in 1979 – 40 years later! How’d they find the tapes? Jim will explain and perform live on the next world café.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

10:30pm – Chris Rodahaffer from the band Roadie stops by to talk Seven Sense Festival happening this weekend.

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.