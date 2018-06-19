Tuesday Featured Artist: Brandi Carlile (at The Louisville Palace this Saturday!)

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Lithics are opening for Stephen Malkmus at Zanzabar on Friday

Noon-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Bermuda Triangle started harmonizing together on porches as pals and turned into one of the most storied new groups in Nashville. The trio is Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard and rising solo performers Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser. Their magic is as much about the friendship as it is about the music – they share some of both on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

9pm – The Nightbyrds drop by before their show at Odeon this Friday.

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.