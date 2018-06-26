Tuesday Featured Artist: Waterfront Wednesday Artists for June 27th – Bettye LaVette, The Ruen Brothers, Dr. Dundiff & Otis Junior

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight: Sinkane opening for Cut Copy at Headliners on Thursday 6/28.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with LUMP

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

The Ruen Brothers went from singing in the pubs of an old steel town North of London to recording in Malibu with Rick Rubin who introduced them to Lana Del Rey and recruited Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers to play drums on their new album, All My Shades of Blue. Ruen Brothers perform live on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.