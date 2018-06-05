Tuesday Featured Artist: It’s Prince all day long! This once in a lifetime artist would have been 60 this Thursday.

6-9am: Mel Fisher

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Reggie Williams started out as a coffeehouse strummer, coming up with his catchy acronym R.LUM.R (pronounced “are-lah-mar”) to christen a side project he never expected to blow up. Then the internet found him: Since its release 2 years ago R.LUM.R’s song “Frustrated” has amassed more than 37 million streams on Spotify. He sings it (and more!) live and shares what he thinks people get wrong when they talk about how streaming has changed music.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.