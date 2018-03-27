Tuesday Featured Artist: Eric Clapton turns 73 this Friday!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Savannah Conley opening for Brent Cobb at Zanzabar Wednesday get the spotlight today.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with The Low Anthem (playing tonight at Zanzabar!)

2pm – Interview with Afghan Whigs

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Jessica Lea Mayfield released a deeply personal and powerful record, Sorry is Gone, as part of a very intense 2017 album. We’ll discuss the auto accident that stopped her from an earlier planned trip into our studios and how she made the decision to record these songs that chronicle her time as a domestic violence survivor.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.