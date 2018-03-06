Tuesday Featured Artist: Legendary producer Rick Rubin turns 55 this Saturday. We’ll be playing selections from his discography (Avett Brothers, Johnny Cash, and many more) throughout today!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Opening Friday at Headliners for Mic Harrison and the High Score, Louisville’s Dave Ernst + the Early Favorites get the high five today.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with Gorillaz

2pm – Interview with Meshell Ndegeocello

3-6pm: Mel Fisher

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Sam Sanders Guest DJs. From the gospel songs his mom used to play around the house, to the music he danced to at prom, to the rappers who get him through his morning run, NPR host Sam Sanders shares his incredible breadth of musical appreciation as Guest DJ on World Cafe. Talia Schlanger surprises Sam with a phone call to one of his favorite artists. They sing, they laugh, they cry to Bonnie Raitt.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

9pm – Dave Howard and Lane Minnis from the Louisville Folk School will be stopping by the 9 pm hour to play some Irish Pub tunes!

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.