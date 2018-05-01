Tuesday Featured Artist: Dwight Yoakam plays Iroquois Amphitheater this Friday!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm – Speed of Sound

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

When Anderson East was starting out, superstar producer Dave Cobb helped him make his debut in exchange for some household chores. On the next World Café, Anderson talks about that as well as their second record together called Encore.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.