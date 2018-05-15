Tuesday Featured Artist: The Tune-yards who’ll be at Headliners tonight!
6-9am: Duke
9am-Noon: Mel Fisher
10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.
Noon-3pm: Stacy Owen
Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!
3-6pm: Laura Shine
3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Lindi Ortega‘s latest release, called Liberty, is as much a spaghetti Western-style redemption story as it is an album. The new record came after she nearly quit singing, having spent over a decade and a half building her career. She shares what made her want to return to music and reflects on the redemptive power of love, both from her fans and her new husband.
8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse
Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!
9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples
12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.