Tuesday Featured Artist: Fleet Foxes (this Wednesday 5/23 at Iroquois Amphitheater!)

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Amen Dunes opens for Fleet Foxes Wednesday at Iroquois Amphitheater.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with Lou Barlow

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

It’s an encore presentation of our session with Lilly Hiatt. Her latest album, Trinity Lane is named after the street in East Nashville where Lilly moved to heal a broken heart while staying sober. We’ll hear Lilly Hiatt perform live and tell stories about her father, John Hiatt (yes, that John Hiatt), on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.