Tuesday Featured Artist: Waterfront Wednesday Artists – J. Roddy Walston & The Business, Sunflower Bean, and Parker Millsap
6-9am: Duke
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. < Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!
2pm – Justin Ringle of Horsefeathers (Zanzabar tonight!)
3-6pm: Mel Fisher
3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
It’s an encore presentation of our session with Mary Gauthierwho earlier this year released Rifles and Rosary Beads, an album she co-wrote with American soldiers about their experiences in on-the-ground-combat and in the aftermath of serving. Mary shares with the World Cafe’s Ann Powers what it was like to “midwife” these emotional songs into being.
8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse
Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!
9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples
12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.