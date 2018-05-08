Tuesday Featured Artist: Anderson East who’ll be at Headliners this Friday!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight: Sweet Crude opening for Tank & The Bangas at Headliners on Wednesday.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with Frankie Cosmos

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

On the next World Cafe, we listen back to an interview from earlier in the year with Lana Del Rey. She tells stories about collaborating with Stevie Nicks and The Weekend and how the lives of Amy Winehouse and Whitney Houston inspired the song “Get Free.” And Lana Del Rey reflects on singing her 2014 song “Ultraviolence” in the #MeToo era.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.