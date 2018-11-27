Tuesday Featured Artist: Jimi Hendrix would have been 76 today!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Indie-folk duo Luluc opening for J Mascis at Zanzabar Thursday!

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with The Monkees about their new Christmas album!

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

As one half of the Indigo Girls, Emily Saliers is one of the most important female voices of a generation. On the next World Cafe, Emily tells us about her surprising soft spot for rap music and she describes what it was like to come out as gay in the 80’s along with her bandmate Amy Ray.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.