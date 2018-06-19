Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra (UMO) frontman and guitarist Ruban Nielson talks to Kyle Meredith about his band’s new album, Sex & Food, and how recording took place in locations around the world, including Iceland, Vietnam, and Mexico City. He also details being mysteriously attacked outside a Portland bar a few weeks ago, comments on American culture from a New Zealand perspective, and discusses trying to write a non-cheesy children’s song.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “American Guilt” and “Hunnybee” below!