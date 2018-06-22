Fresh off the release of their new self-titled EP, Louisville rockers Anemic Royalty return with their first video- Mother of Mine, shot by Louisville photographer/videographer Chris Witzke. We spoke with band front man Jeremy Rochman about the song and the experience of making the video.

Congratulations on the new video! Tell us a bit about Mother of Mine. How did the song come together? Writing about anyone’s mother in particular?

“The lick started out slow but we ended up making it more high energy. This is NOT about my home life, but my mom does sing it at the top of her lungs when she comes out to shows. Like most of our lyrics, they are based on observation not reality… it all mashes up into a bigger matter… so the meaning crunches down into this description of a dysfunctional family, I think if you know my family that is not how you would describe us… so there.”

Like all of your songs, Mother of Mine rocks. The video has a very retro-MTV feel to it. What was it like working with Chris Witzke on it?

“Chris was extremely easy to work with. It was as quick and painless as is possible. We did everything in his new space at Odeon in front of a green screen and he layered the members of the band how ever he wanted. Super cool retro vibe. He drove the idea and it worked really well with what we had in mind. We only had a few tweaks after the very first cut. Can’t wait to work with him again. He is super pro and super laid back.”

Check out the video and keep up with the band and future shows here: Anemic Royalty