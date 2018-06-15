WFPK has been playing the new song “Henna” from the Louisville band Annapurna and we get to premier their brand new video for the song! We asked the band’s Matthew Scott about the song and video:z

“At its core, Henna is a song about overcoming personal vices like addiction and substance abuse. It’s primary intent is to acknowledge the fact people are struggling with these things more and more in our society, and how they can be revived through the most subtle, positive, and encouraging mediums. The video concept was arranged by the band and it was directed by Miguel Rivera, a close friend of ours. It was filmed at three different locations: Lydia House, Louisville Visual Arts, and our guitar player’s garage. Getting permission to shoot at these locations was definitely a challenge we had to work around, but we think the end result proved to be well worth the effort. We’re extremely happy with how it all turned out.”

“Henna” is the debut single from an LP the band will be announcing in just a few weeks. It is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and a variety of other online music retailers for purchase and streaming now.