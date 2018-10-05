Louisville’s own Big Atomic has been blurring the lines between funk, rock, and rhythm and blues since 2013. They’ve been hard at work on their upcoming album Activator, and are giving us a preview taste with the video for the song Better For You. I spoke with the band’s Shannon Vetter to tell us about the storyline: “The whole “lord knows I can’t change“ concept is a little played out but the song deals with the complexities of codependency, communication, and growing up in the context of a romantic relationship. Which, I think we can all relate to. So I wanted to show that in a light, cute way that kind of pokes fun at my generation. We’re so hopeless. I love it.”

Let’s give credit where credit is due: The video was shot and directed by Daniel Yocum. The lead actors are Gracie Taylor and Conner Powell with Shannon Vetter, Ben Vogepohl, Micah Greene, Matt Robinson, Lamar Cornett as the band (because they ARE!) and extras Hannah Lowdermilk, Matty Javins, Amy Davis, Candra Jean Hall.

Big Atomic’s CD release party for Activator happens November 17th at Jimmy Can’t Dance. Fans in Louisville will be able to buy the album, but the band will be teasing the album online and won’t release to streaming until 2019.

You can also catch the band this Sunday Oct. 7th at Diamonds Pub and Billiards opening up for Mungion. It’s an all-ages show starting at 8.

BIG ATOMIC “BETTER FOR YOU”