The road to Walk The Moon’s 4th album was not an easy one, as Nicholas Petricca tells Kyle Meredith. The three years in between were filled with loss, heartbreak, and transition, but the band hung on and ultimately came out stronger for it all. Petricca also tells about building a fort with Wyclef Jean and his desire to work with Kimbra.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “One Foot” and “Kamikaze” below!