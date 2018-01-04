It’s time once again for the annual Warm Up Louisville Benefit Concert and Winter Item Drive to WARM UP local homeless people and their pets as they spend their days and nights outdoors. Presented by the Louisville Musician Service Coalition (LMSC) Sunday, January 7th from 4pm – 8pm at Zanzabar. Entry is $10 or a new or gently used winter item(s): blanket, coat, sleeping bag, gloves, winter socks, hats, mittens, or a bag of Dog Food. Additional items that are greatly needed include:

Thermals (long johns)

Small Coleman propane tanks (found in the camping section of Walmart, etc)

Sterno (chaffing oil)

Backpacks

All sizes of batteries

Wet wipes

Tents

DONATED ITEMS GO DIRECTLY TO THOSE IN NEED. All proceeds will benefit The Forgotten Louisville and My Dog Eats First.

The evening will feature performances by some of Louisville’s finest musicians and singer-songwriters–including: John Bochan, Danny Flanigan, Gina C., Meadow Ryann, Allison Rose, J. Mitchell, Tim Delonjay, Crittenden haywood, Jake Groves, Kelly Newton, Thirty Spokes, Katie James, VillaMure, and Appalatin.

Last year’s event resulted in the collection of well over 1000 winter clothing items that were given directly to those in need in the Louisville area. It is the hope of the LMSC that no one in our community will go without protection from the winter elements.

The Louisville Musician Service Coalition’s mission is to inspire and empower service to the community through music.