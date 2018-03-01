Who’s Playing The 2018 Season?

April 25: Lissie, The Weeks, Phourist and the Photons

May 30: J Roddy Walston and the Business, Sunflower Bean, Parker Millsap

June 27: Bettye Lavette, Dr. Dundiff and Otis Junior, TBA

July 25: TBA

August 29: TBA

September 26: TBA

Are there any new attractions for 2018?

Yes! Look for the new kids activity area led by Jecorey Arthur, 90.5 WUOL’s Music Education Manager. Classical Corner will offer activities where children can play, explore, and learn the world of classical music. It’s free and all ages when you sign up at our information booth or have a Cultural Pass, but parents must accompany any children under age 7. Activities begin when the lawn opens at 5 p.m.

(April’s event will also feature The SkyStar Observation Wheel, providing rides on the Big Four Lawn from March 29-May 7.)

Is there a Waterfront Wednesday every Wednesday?

Sadly, no. Waterfront Wednesdays are a monthly event April through September and typically fall on the last Wednesday of the month (occasionally it shifts to accommodate Derby and holidays).

Can I bring my kids?

Absolutely! Waterfront Wednesday is an all-ages event. However, parents should be aware that like any rock concert, there may be profanity or adult themes from time to time.

How much are tickets?

Waterfront Wednesday is a ticketless event and free to the public! We are extremely grateful to our sponsors and our members for making it possible to keep Waterfront Wednesday free. For more information on becoming a member, click here.

What order/what time are the bands playing?*

6pm – Phourist and the Photons

7:30pm – The Weeks

9pm – Lissie

*Please note that all times are approximate and all Waterfront Wednesdays follow this 6pm/7:30pm/9pm schedule.

What time can I get there?

The lawn opens at 5pm.

Can I watch the concert from the bridge?

Absolutely! It’s a great place to listen and has a beautiful view. Be sure to tag any of your photos on social media #wfpk and #waterfrontwednesday.

What time is the concert over?

Set lengths and start times are approximate, but usually the festivities are winding down between 10pm and 10:30pm.

Where is Waterfront Wednesday?

Waterfront Wednesday is held every month at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, located next to the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge.

I’m coming from out of town – how do I get there, what should I put in my GPS?

The Waterfront Development Corporation folks have exact GPS coordinates and directions from every, well, direction.

What about parking? Can I ride my bike?

We strongly suggest parking West of I-65 in the Witherspoon, Humana and surface lots. There’s a free trolley sponsored by Republic Bank, that runs from Witherspoon to the Big Four Lawn between 6-10:30pm. Increased bicycle parking will also be offered in the event area, courtesy of Parkside Bikes.

VIEW A MAP OF PARKING OPTIONS HERE.

Is there handicap parking?

All of Waterfront’s parking lots (green, orange, Lincoln, silver, tan, red and turquoise) offer 4-6 handicap parking spaces . The red lot is closest to the Big Four Lawn, but used for production, and is full by 5pm . If you desire you can have someone pull in and drop you at the entrance to the red (production) lot, then find another place to park.

There is also a free golf cart service provided via Wheel Fun Rentals that goes to every parking lot in Waterfront Park, as well as up on the bridge. No set schedule, but you can call Jeff for a ride at 502-751-1117. (Tipping the driver is greatly appreciated.)

Can I bring lawn chairs?

Sure thing.

Can I bring my dog/ferret/parrot?

No pets allowed, sorry. Please leave the furry and feathered kids at home.

What else can’t I bring?

Outside alcohol is prohibited. No coolers, no glass, or pets allowed in the event area of the Big Four Lawn and the adjacent park areas.

Is there food and/or beer and/or alcohol and/or nonalcoholic drinks at Waterfront Wednesday?

Yes!

I’m interested in being a vendor at Waterfront Wednesday. Where do I find more information?

Festival Cuisine is a member of the Louisville Independent Business Alliance and regularly works with farmers, etc. and features KY Proud products. For more information, contact Adam Nugent at Festival Cuisine.

Can I bring my own food?

As long as you don’t bring it in the aforementioned and prohibited glass or coolers, sure thing.

Can I bring my own beer?

I see what you did there. Still nope.

I see rain/wind/tornadoes from Oz predicted in the weather report. Is there still a concert?

Waterfront Wednesday is a rain or shine event, and we’ve typically had beautiful weather over the years! But occasionally especially heavy rain or lightening has caused us to run on a delayed schedule, and in the event of a particularly bad storm, cancel. The safety of our attendees as well as our bands and workers always takes priority, and in the case of inclement weather, keep an eye on our Facebook page.

I lost my keys/sunglasses/credit card/license/sweater/water bottle/you get the idea/ at Waterfront Wednesday, help!

You can check to see if anything was turned into WFPK by stopping by their booth or calling 502-814-6500 the next day.

You can check to see if anything was turned into the Friends of the Waterfront by stopping by their booth or calling (502) 574-3768 the next day.

I want to book a band to play Waterfront Wednesday.

Please email our program director Stacy Owen, at sowen@wfpk.org.

I wish I’d gotten one of those awesome t-shirts you were selling!

And you can! Stop by our studio during regular business hours (Monday–Friday, 8:30am to 5:30pm, cash only please) or check out our online store!