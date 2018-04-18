6-9am: Mel

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Rick Astley

2pm – Interview with John Carter Cash

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

It’s “Something for Your M.I.N.D.” and eight-piece mayhem on the next World Cafe! Superorganism are a large new band with samples, dancers, and an 18 year old lead singer who collaborated across continents to help write the group’s self titled debut. Hear them play live and talk about what it’s like to share a house together in London.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.