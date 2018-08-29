6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.
2p – Interview with Katie Toupin (playing tonight at Waterfront Wednesday!)
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
3pm – Wild Child (playing tonight at Waterfront Wednesday!)
4pm – The Suffers (playing tonight at Waterfront Wednesday!)
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
David Byrne tells stories about the songs on his latest solo album, American Utopia, which zoom in on the mind of a dog, the forgotten regions of the brain and a chicken’s idea of heaven. Byrne also reflects on the evolution of his voice since his days fronting Talking Heads.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
9:10 – The Vibe – Sasha Renee stops by AfterDark to highlight fresh new hip hop, r&b, soul and beyond from the Louisville area, that is regularly showcased at The Vibe Open Mic Night at Nirvana every Thursday.
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.