6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Love Jones before their really big show at Waterfront Wednesday tonight!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Interview Car Seat Headrest before tonight’s Waterfront Wednesday!

4pm – Interview with The Artisanals before tonight’s Waterfront Wednesday!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

On his latest album, The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine imagines that, in the afterlife, he’ll reunite with his loved ones and smoke a cigarette that’s nine miles long at a bar in heaven. On the next World Cafe John Prine performs live and talks about his early days as a mailman, playing Chicago’s open mic nights, and working with Nashville’s finest today.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:10 – The Vibe – Sasha Renee stops by AfterDark to highlight fresh new hip hop, r&b, soul and beyond from the Louisville area, that is regularly showcased at The Vibe Open Mic Night at Nirvana every Thursday.

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.