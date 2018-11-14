6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Deer Tick

2pm – Interview with Toto

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band before their show tonight at Zanzabar.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:15pm – Les Reynolds, organizer for Ladies Sing The Blues happening at Odeon on Nov. 18.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

We travel to Edinburgh to visit the tiny basement studio where Young Fathers made their Scottish Album of the Year Award-winning album. And the three band members share their unique stories: Ali left Liberia as a child refugee in the 90s, Kayus was born in Edinburgh to Nigerian parents and Graham was raised in working class Edinburgh by a white Scottish father.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm – Andrew Rinehart stops by before his show this Friday at Kaiju.

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.