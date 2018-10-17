6-9am: Mel Fisher

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Melissa Etheridge

2pm – Interview with Jill Sobule

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

4:30 – Ben Sollee and Tasha Golden from the band Ellery to talk about the book launch for One Day I’ll Rise at Odeon on Oct. 21st with Ben Sollee, 1200, Hannah Drake, and Daniel Martin Moore.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Alejandro Escovedo’s The Crossing tells the story of two immigrant boys, one from Mexico, the other from Italy, growing up as immigrants in the United States. The inspiration came from Escovedo’s touring partner, Italian musican, Don Antonio. They’ll talk about the genesis of The Crossing, and perform songs from this remarkable concept record. On the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.