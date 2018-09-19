6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: Mel Fisher

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with The Struts

2pm – Interview with The Kooks

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

We’ll hear music from Leon Bridges’ latest album Good Thing on the next World Cafe. Plus Leon tells stories about growing up as a dance-loving kid at a football-loving school in Texas, writing about sex, love and the influence Townes Van Zandt had on his music. Leon Bridges on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Mel Fisher

9:10 – The Vibe – Sasha Renee stops by AfterDark to highlight fresh new hip hop, r&b, soul and beyond from the Louisville area, that is regularly showcased at The Vibe Open Mic Night at Nirvana every Thursday.

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.