6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

11am – Mike Nilsson & Derrick Manley stop by to talk about an upcoming Tom Waits tribute called Louisville Waits

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Afghan Whigs

2pm – Interview with Mudhoney

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Wayne Kramer has seen riots, drug deals gone bad, the inside of a prison cell, and how dramatically a person’s fortune can change. On the next World Café, Kramer talks about his new autobiography, “The Hard Stuff” that chronicles his life, including the influential rock band he co-founded, The MC5.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:10 – The Vibe – Sasha Renee stops by AfterDark to highlight fresh new hip hop, r&b, soul and beyond from the Louisville area, that is regularly showcased at The Vibe Open Mic Night at Nirvana every Thursday.

10:30pm – Brent Mathis is coming on the show to talk about his new music and show 9/7 at Four Pegs.

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.