6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Listen for interviews with The Watson Twins and Mark Charles Heidinger who play at WFPK’s Winter Wednesday tonight!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Courtney Marie Andrews is one of those rare talents that makes you say – this is the real deal. Courtney shares stories about sleeping in tents and gas stations after leaving home at age 16 to pursue music, being taught to sing by Aretha Franklin (kinda), and performs music you don’t want to miss from her country-folk leaning album, May Your Kindness Remain.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.