6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: Mel Fisher

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Hozier took a stand against homophobia with his dramatically beautiful hit “Take Me to Church”. Now, on the title track to his latest EP “Nina Cried Power”, he pays tribute to those who try to create change with the help of Mavis Staples. He talks about working with her, what he learned with his early success, and performs live on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.