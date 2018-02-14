WFPK celebrates The Many Sides of Valentine’s Day all day long!

6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:20am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Jack Johnson

2pm – Interview with Bryan Ferry

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia! – answer questions, win prizes. Today, it’s questions about Valentine’s Day!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Ok music lovers, it’s a lovey dovey Valentine’s Day edition of the World Café! From the Beach Boys to Ella Fitzgerald, to Peter Gabriel and Indigo Girls, this show is chock full of romantic songs for lovers, heartfelt jams for friends and some lyrics you can scribble on that last-minute card for your sweetheart.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.