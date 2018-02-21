6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:20am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Portugal. The Man

2pm – Interview with Black Eyed Peas

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia! – answer questions, win prizes.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Glen Hansard tells stories about the advice he got from Bruce Springsteen, the month he spent travelling from Ireland to Spain in a rowboat, and he performs music – including songs from his new album Between Two Shores and a tribute to his late father that you can’t find on one of his records.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm – JC Denison of Auralgamisounds will be by to talk about about the Paper Anniversary 3 shows happening at Kaiju this weekend (23rd and 24th)

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.