6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10:20am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with Portugal. The Man
2pm – Interview with Black Eyed Peas
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
Wednesday Trivia! – answer questions, win prizes.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Glen Hansard tells stories about the advice he got from Bruce Springsteen, the month he spent travelling from Ireland to Spain in a rowboat, and he performs music – including songs from his new album Between Two Shores and a tribute to his late father that you can’t find on one of his records.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
9pm – JC Denison of Auralgamisounds will be by to talk about about the Paper Anniversary 3 shows happening at Kaiju this weekend (23rd and 24th)
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.