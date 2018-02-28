6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10:10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with Randy Bachman
2pm – Interview with Don McLean
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
Wednesday Trivia! – answer questions, win prizes. Theme today is The Oscars!
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
In an encore presentation, Rhiannon Giddens joins Nashville correspondent Ann Powers to perform music from her album Freedom Highway. Giddens shares what it was like to inhabit African American voices from the past in songs like “At the Purchaser’s Option” and how slavery was wrapped into the fabric of all of American society.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.