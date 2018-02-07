WFPK celebrates International Clash Day today! The day is to celebrate The Clash and the messages they expressed through their music of peace, unity, anti-imperialism, anti-racism, poverty awareness, and freedom of expression. As Joe Strummer said, “We’re anti-fascist, we’re anti-violence, we’re anti-racist and we’re pro-creative. We’re against ignorance.” We’ll be playing their music all day long and special guests dropping by to visit.

6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:20am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia! – answer questions, win prizes. Today, it’s questions about The Clash! The prize is vinyl copies of The Vietnam War original score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Moon Taxi have a hit with “Two High” – the song has been streamed 72 million times on Spotify and it earned them the label of “overnight success”. Overnight isn’t quite the word for it though – the band has been making music for a decade now though they recently released their major label debut, Let the Record Play.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.