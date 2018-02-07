Today on WFPK
February 07, 2018

WFPK celebrates International Clash Day today! The day is to celebrate The Clash and the messages they expressed through their music of peace, unity, anti-imperialism, anti-racism, poverty awareness, and freedom of expression. As Joe Strummer said, “We’re anti-fascist, we’re anti-violence, we’re anti-racist and we’re pro-creative. We’re against ignorance.” We’ll be playing their music all day long and special guests dropping by to visit.

6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons
10:20am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
Wednesday Trivia! – answer questions, win prizes. Today, it’s questions about The Clash! The prize is vinyl copies of The Vietnam War original score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross!
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Moon Taxi have a hit with “Two High” – the song has been streamed 72 million times on Spotify and it earned them the label of “overnight success”. Overnight isn’t quite the word for it though – the band has been making music for a decade now though they recently released their major label debut, Let the Record Play.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.