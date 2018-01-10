6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Bully who’ll be at Zanzabar January 21st!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia! – answer questions, win prizes. Today, the theme is Rock’n’Roll History and the prize is the new album by Robert Plant called Carry Fire!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Joe Henry has a long list of credits, both as a solo artist and as a producer for the likes of Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Solomon Burke, Aimee Mann, and Bettye LaVette. Joe talks about his prolific career, including the time Madonna turned one of his demos into a big hit, and performs live music from his latest solo album Thrum on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.