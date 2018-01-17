6-9am: Mel Fisher

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – JK McKnight reveals the lineup for Forecastle 2018!

10:20am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Field Music

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia! – answer questions, win prizes.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Brandi Carlile’s new album By the Way, I Forgive You doesn’t come out until next month, but she performs a live preview with a full band on the next World Cafe. And Brandi talks about how she and her wife Catherine conceived their first child, and how Dolly Parton, Adele and Barack Obama helped her celebrate a big anniversary. Brandi Carlile on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.