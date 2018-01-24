6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10:20am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with Franz Ferdinand
2pm – Interview with Simple Minds
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
Wednesday Trivia! – answer questions, win prizes.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Tori Amos visits the cafe to talk about her latest album Native Invader, her early love of music and writing the unforgettable song “Me and a Gun”, about her own experience with sexual assault. It’s a powerful, topical, tough and timely conversation with Tori Amos on the next World Cafe.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.