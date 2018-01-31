6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:20am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia! – answer questions, win prizes.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

According to Lee Ann Womack, there aren’t a lot of real country records coming out of Nashville. She tried to fill that void with her latest album The Lonely, the Lonesome and the Gone. We’ll talk about how Lee Ann stayed true to her country roots even though the industry wanted her to go pop after her smash hit I Hope You Dance, and Lee Ann Womack will perform live on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.