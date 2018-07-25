WATERFRONT WEDNESDAY IS TONIGHT Y’ALL!

6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: Mel

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Curio Key Club (tonight at Waterfront Wednesday)

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Over The Rhine (tonight at Waterfront Wednesday)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

On her latest album Tell Me How You Really Feel, Courtney Barnett serves up the sort of sharp lyrics and shredded guitars that fans fell in love with on her debut in 2015. She talks about working with Kurt Vile, being married to Jen Cloher – another songwriter, and Courtney Barnett performs live on the next World Café.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:10 – The Vibe – Sasha Renee stops by AfterDark to highlight fresh new hip hop, r&b, soul and beyond from the Louisville area, that is regularly showcased at The Vibe Open Mic Night at Nirvana every Thursday.

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.