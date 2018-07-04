HAPPY 4th of July! Join us on The Waterfront for our Independence Day celebration!
6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with Beach House
2pm – Interview with Blind Melon
3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Needle Drop: First Album, First Song, First Side – You only have one chance to make a first impression, and these bands and artists nailed it. We’ll be playing the first song from the first side of the first album – songs like “Hold On, I’m Coming,” “Radio Free Europe,” and “Blister in the Sun.” It’s an entire Independence Day show filled with these musical beginnings, on the next World Cafe.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
9:10 – The Vibe – Sasha Renee stops by AfterDark to highlight fresh new hip hop, r&b, soul and beyond from the Louisville area, that is regularly showcased at The Vibe Open Mic Night at Nirvana every Thursday.
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.