HAPPY BIRTHDAY DUKE! WE LOVE YOU!

6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Unknown Mortal Orchestra

2pm – Interview with Lovelytheband

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Few musicians have more of a signature sound – or personality – than Peter Hook. The bass virtuoso helped change the shape of music twice, first with post punk pioneers Joy Division, and then with groundbreaking electronic music innovators New Order. Hook covers all the bases, from feuding with The Clash over appetizers, to feuding with his former bandmates over royalties.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:10 – The Vibe – a new hip-hop artist is featured

9:30 – Trombone Shorty stops by before his show this Thursday at The Mercury Ballroom!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.