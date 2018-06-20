6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Since her 1962 debut, Bettye LaVette has ups and downs – from struggling with failed record deals while her peers got rich, to the renewed interest fans seem to have for her music now. Bettye explains how those experiences add emotional depth to her singing, especially as she interprets songs by Bob Dylan on her latest album Things Have Changed.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:10 – The Vibe – Sasha Renee stops by AfterDark to highlight fresh new hip hop, r&b, soul and beyond from the Louisville area, that is regularly showcased at The Vibe Open Mic Night at Nirvana every Thursday.

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.