HAPPY WATERFRONT WEDNESDAY!

6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Israel Nash

2pm – Dr. Dundiff and Otis Junior stop by before Waterfront Wednesday tonight!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

4pm – The Ruen Brothers stop by before Waterfront Wednesday tonight!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Nathaniel Rateliff and his 7 bandmates in the Night Sweats deliver a heartfelt and soulful performance of songs from their album Tearing at the Seams. And Nathaniel talks about the difficult conversations that inspired some of his lyrics, and shares how his relationship to secular music changed after his religious father died at a young age.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:10 – The Vibe – Sasha Renee stops by AfterDark to highlight fresh new hip hop, r&b, soul and beyond from the Louisville area, that is regularly showcased at The Vibe Open Mic Night at Nirvana every Thursday.

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.