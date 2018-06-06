6-9am: Mel
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with Cracker
2pm – Interview with America
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
3pm – The Sole Conspiritors who play the Mayor’s Music and Art Series tomorrow in Jefferson Square Park at noon.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
On her new album Tell Me How You Really Feel, Courtney Barnett serves up the sort of sharp lyrics and shredded guitars that fans fell in love with on her debut in 2015. She talks about working with Kurt Vile, being married to Jen Cloher – another songwriter, and Courtney Barnett performs live on the next World Café.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.