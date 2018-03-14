6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

11am – Chloe Agnew formerly of Celtic Woman stops by. Playing Headliners tonight

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Chvrches

2pm – Interview with MGMT

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia – answer questions, win prizes. Today the theme is St. Patrick’s Day!

4pm – Members Only Show with Wild Child (April 10th at Zanzabar too!)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Brandi Carlile performs from new album By the Way, I Forgive You with a full band on the next World Cafe. Plus she talks about how she and her wife Catherine conceived their first child, and how Dolly Parton, Adele and Barack Obama helped her celebrate a big anniversary.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.