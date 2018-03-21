6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with The Decemberists (Iroquois Amphitheater June 5)

2pm – Interview with David Byrne

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia – answer questions, win prizes. Famous Women in History is the theme today.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Today an encore presentation of Jason Isbell‘s last visit to the World Cafe. Isbell’s 2017 album, The Nashville Sound was nominated for Album of the Year by the Country Music Association. Isbell and his band perform live and Jason tells stories about his childhood, becoming a father and managing sobriety.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.