6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10:10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with The Decemberists (Iroquois Amphitheater June 5)
2pm – Interview with David Byrne
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
Wednesday Trivia – answer questions, win prizes. Famous Women in History is the theme today.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Today an encore presentation of Jason Isbell‘s last visit to the World Cafe. Isbell’s 2017 album, The Nashville Sound was nominated for Album of the Year by the Country Music Association. Isbell and his band perform live and Jason tells stories about his childhood, becoming a father and managing sobriety.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.