6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

12pm – music from MTV’s Daria! Kyle’s gettin’ jiggy with it!

1pm – Interview with Procol Harum

2pm – Interview with Low Cut Connie

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Playing lots and lots of old favorites today taken from the almost-forgotten super dusty vinyl collection!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

What do The Temptations, Run DMC and Arlo Guthrie have in common? They made music that was inducted by the Library of Congress National Recording Registry last week. 25 pieces of music were deemed important enough to American culture to be preserved in the Library forever, and we celebrate them on World Café.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.