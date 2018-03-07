6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Garbage‘s Shirley Manson

2pm – Interview with Garbage‘s Duke Erikson

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia! – answer questions, win prizes. Theme today is Women Who Rock!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Caitlyn Smith has co-written songs for Meghan Trainor and Garth Brooks, not to mention Juliette Barnes’s signature song from the tv show Nashville, “Don’t Put Dirt on My Grave Just Yet”. Now, with her powerful voice, she’s moving from songwriter to singer. Caitlyn Smith plays from her album Starfire and talks to the Cafe’s Ann Powers about her struggles in Music City.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.