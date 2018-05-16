6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: Mel Fisher

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Stacy Owen

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Hog Operation stops by before their show at this year’s Forest Fest!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

The band Lake Street Dive performs music from their new album, Free Yourself Up. And the group’s 4 founding members, Rachel, Mike, Bridget and McDuck tell stories about the early days when they crammed into Mike’s Subaru to tour and the not-so-early days, when McDuck accepted an invitation to spend the 4th of July eating hot dogs at Stephen Colbert’s house.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.