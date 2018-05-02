6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Hop Along (June 23rd at Zanzabar)

2pm – Interview with Speedy Ortiz (May 30th at Zanzabar)

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Lone Bellow stops by before their show tonight on The Great Lawn!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

From the gospel songs his mom used to play around the house, to the rappers who get him through his morning run, NPR host Sam Sanders shares his incredible breadth of musical appreciation as Guest DJ on World Cafe. Talia Schlanger surprises Sam with a phone call to one of his favorite artists. They sing, they laugh, they cry to Bonnie Raitt.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.