6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with The Temptations
2pm – Interview with John Prine
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Soccer Mommy is the name of Sophie Allison’s bedroom project, a mix of thoughtful, lush, atmospheric pop. Her songs quickly caught the attention of the music industry, and she had to make the call whether to stay at NYU, or drop out to pursue her musical ambitions. She chose the latter, and we’re lucky for it. She’ll talk about that decision and perform live on the next World Cafe.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.