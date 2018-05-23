6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with The Temptations

2pm – Interview with John Prine

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Soccer Mommy is the name of Sophie Allison’s bedroom project, a mix of thoughtful, lush, atmospheric pop. Her songs quickly caught the attention of the music industry, and she had to make the call whether to stay at NYU, or drop out to pursue her musical ambitions. She chose the latter, and we’re lucky for it. She’ll talk about that decision and perform live on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.