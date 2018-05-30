WATERFRONT WEDNESDAY Y’ALL! BIG 4 LAWN TONIGHT!

6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Soul Asylum

2pm – Parker Millsap (tonight at Waterfront Wednesday)

3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher

3pm – Sunflower Bean (tonight at Waterfront Wednesday)

4pm – J. Roddy Walston (tonight at Waterfront Wednesday)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Belly is back. In the spring of 1995, the band Belly was on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. By the fall, they had broken up. It’s taken more than two decades, but Belly is back with a new album. They talk about moving forward, share the bizarre career moment they have in common with the cast of Seinfeld. And Belly performs live on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.